Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Study: Majority of trans children who transition socially keep new identity

The study followed 317 transgender youths, from the ages of 3 to 12.
The study followed 317 transgender youths, from the ages of 3 to 12.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that most transgender kids who go through a social transition tend to stick with it.

A social transition means when a child changes their name or pronoun or wear clothes aligned with their chosen gender identity.

The study followed 317 transgender youths, from the ages of 3 to 12. Five years after their initial transition, 94 percent were still living as transgender girls or boys.

A small percentage re-transitioned, either re-identifying as their birth sex or identifying as non-binary. Most often, that happened before the age of 10.

This is the first large-scale study focused on children transitioning more than once.

It was published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

The Walgreens pharmacy chain has reached a $683 million settlement with the state of Florida in...
Walgreens, Florida settle opioid costs lawsuit for $683M
Despite threats made by those opposing abortions, Dr. Warren Hern has shared many stories about...
83-year-old abortion doctors says he’s focused on patients and his purpose
Here's a rendering of what the new ER at Sweetwater will look like once it opens.
Hiring fair set today for freestanding ER in Aiken County
A family who fought for the 1500 rule after losing their daughter in a plane crash worries...
Some call for less flying hours for new pilots amid nationwide pilot shortage
Brody Hurst was arrested and booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday.
Suspect accused of body-slamming man on concrete charged with attempted murder, police say