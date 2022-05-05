Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Now jailed in Aiken County, shoot-out suspect hit with more charges

By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in a live-streamed hostage incident and shoot-out with officers has been transferred to the Aiken County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Nathaniel Meade, 42, had been held across the Savannah River in Richmond County jail after his arrest. He was taken there after being released from an Augusta hospital where he was treated for injuries suffered in the April 20 shoot-out.

He was booked Wednesday in Aiken County, according to jail records.

Nathaniel Meade after his arrest in Richmond County
Nathaniel Meade after his arrest in Richmond County(WRDW)

Since Richmond County is across the state line, he had been held in Georgia pending extradition to South Carolina or else a waiver of the right to that legal process.

The day after the incident, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged him with pointing and presenting a firearm at law enforcement. He’s now being held on the additional charges of:

  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
  • Kidnapping.
  • Breach of peace, aggravated in nature.
  • Second-degree assault and battery.

The confrontation with officers took place on a busy Aiken County thoroughfare, shutting down Jefferson Davis Highway near Interstate 520.

MORE COVERAGE:

He’s accused of forcing a woman to drive around the North Augusta area while he held her at gunpoint. The kidnapping was streamed on Facebook Live and helped alert authorities to what was going on.

It ended with a standoff and shoot-out with Aiken County deputies, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers after the hostage escaped.

The hostage and Meade “had an acquaintance relationship,” according to deputies. She was in a relationship with his brother.

Photo gallery | the aftermath

Caption

Previous charges

Meade has faced charges before, including:

PAST CASES

  • 6/1997 - Trespassing
  • 1/1998 - Giving false information
  • 1/1998 - DUI
  • 2/1998 - Receiving stolen goods less than $100
  • 11/1999 - DUI
  • 11/1999 - Assault and battery
  • 12/1999 - Possession of stolen tag
  • 12/1999 - DUI
  • 3/2000 - DUI
  • 8/2000 - Disorderly conduct
  • 11/2001 - Drugs near a school
  • 6/2003 - Second-degree burglary
  • 11/2012 - Criminal domestic violence
  • 12/2012 - Disorderly conduct

OPEN CASES

  • 12/2021 - Larceny
  • 12/2021 - Receiving stolen goods
  • 12/2021 - Distribution of crack cocaine
  • 2/2022 - Trafficking meth

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Emory University
WATCH LIVE: Armed person reported at Emory University
Rep. John Lewis
Maroon 5, Usher to headline Atlanta benefit honoring late Rep. John Lewis
From left: Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams and David Perdue
Ga. governor’s race: How candidates’ campaigns stack up
Morning Mix
Morning Mix - Celebrating Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day gifts, and more!