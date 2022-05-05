Now jailed in Aiken County, shoot-out suspect hit with more charges

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in a live-streamed hostage incident and shoot-out with officers has been transferred to the Aiken County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Nathaniel Meade, 42, had been held across the Savannah River in Richmond County jail after his arrest. He was taken there after being released from an Augusta hospital where he was treated for injuries suffered in the April 20 shoot-out.

He was booked Wednesday in Aiken County, according to jail records.

Nathaniel Meade after his arrest in Richmond County (WRDW)

Since Richmond County is across the state line, he had been held in Georgia pending extradition to South Carolina or else a waiver of the right to that legal process.

The day after the incident, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged him with pointing and presenting a firearm at law enforcement. He’s now being held on the additional charges of:

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Kidnapping.

Breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

Second-degree assault and battery.

The confrontation with officers took place on a busy Aiken County thoroughfare, shutting down Jefferson Davis Highway near Interstate 520.

MORE COVERAGE:

He’s accused of forcing a woman to drive around the North Augusta area while he held her at gunpoint. The kidnapping was streamed on Facebook Live and helped alert authorities to what was going on.

It ended with a standoff and shoot-out with Aiken County deputies, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers after the hostage escaped.

The hostage and Meade “had an acquaintance relationship,” according to deputies. She was in a relationship with his brother.

Photo gallery | the aftermath

Autoplay Caption

Previous charges

Meade has faced charges before, including:

PAST CASES

6/1997 - Trespassing

1/1998 - Giving false information

1/1998 - DUI

2/1998 - Receiving stolen goods less than $100

11/1999 - DUI

11/1999 - Assault and battery

12/1999 - Possession of stolen tag

12/1999 - DUI

3/2000 - DUI

8/2000 - Disorderly conduct

11/2001 - Drugs near a school

6/2003 - Second-degree burglary

11/2012 - Criminal domestic violence

12/2012 - Disorderly conduct

OPEN CASES

12/2021 - Larceny

12/2021 - Receiving stolen goods

12/2021 - Distribution of crack cocaine

2/2022 - Trafficking meth

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.