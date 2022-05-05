Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

S. Carolina nears transgender sports ban after Senate vote

Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters on State House grounds in Columbia on May 3, 2022.
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters on State House grounds in Columbia on May 3, 2022.(Mary Green)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has approved a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges.

The 30-10 vote Wednesday likely clears the way for South Carolina to join a dozen others with similar laws that sprung up in the past two years. The House will review changes made by senators. If that chamber approves the new version, the bill heads to the governor’s desk. More than a dozen other conservative states in requiring transgender students to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

Idaho passed the first ban in 2020. Its law and a similar law in West Virginia have been blocked by courts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Augusta Prep looks for girls soccer title in coach’s final season
Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates his solo home run in the second inning against the Los...
Adam Duvall gets key hit as Braves beat Mets 9-2
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is shown at a signing ceremony for some new education bills on April...
Georgia high school athletic group bans transgender athletes
iFLYTEK translation products in use at the 2022 Beijing Olympics
Biden says Olympians brought a bit of unity to weary nation