Role of Roe v. Wade on Georgia’s race for Governor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, in a campaign email, Stacey Abrams called on her supporters to donate – not to her – but to local reproductive rights groups.

“Right now, I am asking you to make a donation — not to my campaign — but to organizations doing critical reproductive rights and reproductive choice work in Georgia,” wrote Abrams.

Abrams said 100 percent of donations would support the Feminist Women’s Health Center, SisterSong, Planned Parenthood Southeast, Access Reproductive Care (ARC) Southeast, and NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia.

The call-out came as Abrams said she was nearing Governor Kemp in terms of funds raised for the 2022 Governor’s Race.

In a letter to supporters, Abrams said she had roughly $8 million in hand. This is just shy of Governor Kemp’s roughly $10 million on hand, as his team reported earlier this week.

Abrams is uniting her base around the issue of abortion.

“We know that no one individual, campaign, or organization can guarantee reproductive choice on their own. We can only win this fight by uniting and doing the work together,” said Abrams in a campaign email to supporters.

In contrast, both Republican candidates for governor have vowed to ban abortions in Georgia should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

“Under my leadership, Georgia will remain a state that values life at all stages, and as we anticipate the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Georgians should rest assured that I will continue to fight for the strongest pro-life law in the country,” said Governor Kemp in a statement.

Republican candidate Davide Perdue wrote on Twitter:

“Any ruling from the Supreme Court that would save innocent lives would be a historic milestone. If I were Governor when this ruling was issued, I would call the legislature back into a special session to ban abortion in GA.”

Election experts are expecting the issue of abortion to act as a motivator for voters, especially the centrist and casual voters.

“I think anytime you have something this big, which is such a massive potential policy shift, and it’s also really close to the election, it might influence them [voters],” said Dr. Amy Steigerwalt, professor of political science at Georgia State University.

Dr. Steigerwalt said both Republicans and Democrats could benefit from the galvanizing nature of the controversial issue, especially in November’s general election.

“For Democrats, now it would possibly spur them into action in ways that we haven’t seen in some degrees since Roe v. Wade was put into place,” said Dr. Steigerwalt.

Voters in Cobb County on Wednesday said they expect it to drive some voters to the polls.

“Yes, I think it’s a huge issue,” said William Whitlow. “How so? Because there’s very strong opinion on both sides.”

“I’m a woman and I feel it’s our right to make our choice so I hope so, I hope it does encourage people to come out and use their voices,” said Elaina Whitley.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.