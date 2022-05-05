Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Postmaster general: Get used to ‘uncomfortable’ rate hikes

Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in coming years as the U.S....
Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in coming years as the U.S. Postal Service seeks to become self-sufficient, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Thursday.(AcrossTheAtlantic / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in coming years as the U.S. Postal Service seeks to become self-sufficient, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Thursday.

The Postal Service Board of Governors sets postage rates, but DeJoy said he’ll advocate for raising prices until “we have accomplished our objective of projecting a trajectory that shows us being self-sustaining.”

“I believe we have been severely damaged by at least 10 years of a defective pricing model which cannot be satisfied by one or two annual price increases, especially in this inflationary environment,” he added.

DeJoy made the remarks at a Board of Governors meeting in which the Postal Service reported a loss of about $1.7 billion for the latest quarter.

A sweeping overhaul meant to shore up the Postal Service’s financial future will be reflected in the next quarter’s results. The long-delayed law also ensures six-day-a-week mail delivery.

The bill was signed by President Joe Biden on the same day the Postal Service announced plans for the latest rate increase.

If the increase wins final approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission, then the cost of a first-class “forever” stamp will grow by 2 cents to 60 cents, effective July 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Richmond County bus drivers look for help solving shortage
Richmond County bus drivers look for help solving shortage
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center uptown location
I-TEAM: Local veteran’s plea to the VA goes unnoticed
FILE - Caroline Kennedy speaks during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential...
Senate confirms key ambassador slots, including Kennedy
I-TEAM|The War at Home
I-TEAM|The War at Home