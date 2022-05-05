Piedmont, Augusta University plan hiring fairs next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In coming days, there are a couple of hiring fairs local job seekers may want to know about.

Piedmont Augusta

Formerly known as University Health Care System, Piedmont Augusta will hold a hiring fair for licensed practical nurses from 1-5 p.m. Monday in the lobby of the Heart & Vascular Institute, 1350 Walton Way.

Piedmont Augusta says it offers competitive compensation and benefits including flexible medical and dental plans, an employer-matched savings plan, long-term disability, accrued leave, life insurance and tuition reimbursement.

For more information about job openings at Piedmont Augusta and other local Piedmont Healthcare facilities, call 706-774-5765.

Augusta University

Augusta University will hold a job fair from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road.

All who are interested are encouraged to apply online at www.augusta.edu/careers.

Jobs are available in information technology, nursing, dental assistants, human resources, maintenance, groundskeeping, environmental services, public safety and administrative research.

