Orangeburg native is first black male S.C. Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg native Deion Jamison has been named S.C. Teacher of the Year.

He is the first black male teacher, and also the first public charter school teacher to earn the title.

Jamison was announced as the winner by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman at the annual South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala.

“Deion exhibits the qualities and characteristics that we want to see in every current and future South Carolina educator,” Spearman, in the release. “He is so deserving of this tremendous honor, and I know he will do a fantastic job advocating and representing our over 55,000 teachers this next year.”

He grew up in Orangeburg and currently works as an English Teacher at Legacy Early College with the South Carolina Public Charter School District.

As part of the state Teacher of the Year awards program, Jamison will receive $25,000 and a brand-new BMW for one year.

The finalists were:

Zachary Arms, School District of Pickens County

Jami Guker, Spartanburg County School District Four

Laura Merk, York School District Four (Fort Mill)

Thomas Slater, Sumter School District

