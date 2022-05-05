Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Orangeburg native is first black male S.C. Teacher of the Year

(Pictured Left to Right: Max Metcalf of BMW, South Carolina Public Charter School District...
(Pictured Left to Right: Max Metcalf of BMW, South Carolina Public Charter School District Superintendent Chris Neeley, 2023 South Carolina Teacher of the Year Deion Jamison, and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.)(South Carolina Department of Education)
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg native Deion Jamison has been named S.C. Teacher of the Year.

He is the first black male teacher, and also the first public charter school teacher to earn the title.

Jamison was announced as the winner by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman at the annual South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala.

“Deion exhibits the qualities and characteristics that we want to see in every current and future South Carolina educator,” Spearman, in the release. “He is so deserving of this tremendous honor, and I know he will do a fantastic job advocating and representing our over 55,000 teachers this next year.”

He grew up in Orangeburg and currently works as an English Teacher at Legacy Early College with the South Carolina Public Charter School District.

As part of the state Teacher of the Year awards program, Jamison will receive $25,000 and a brand-new BMW for one year.

The finalists were:

Zachary Arms, School District of Pickens County

Jami Guker, Spartanburg County School District Four

Laura Merk, York School District Four (Fort Mill)

Thomas Slater, Sumter School District

WIS and South Carolina Department of Education contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Tameia Houston
Deputies looking for missing runaway teen in Richmond County
Augusta Prep looks for girls soccer title in coach’s final season
Augusta Prep looks for girls soccer title in coach’s final season
South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis waits to talk to reporters after a procedural ruling killed his...
Procedural ruling kills medical marijuana bill in SC House
Administrator Isabella Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration
Cyber experts discuss security importance for small businesses