Maroon 5, Usher to headline Atlanta benefit honoring late Rep. John Lewis
ATNATA (AP) — Maroon 5 and Usher will headline a benefit concert in Atlanta to honor the legacy of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.
The Grammy Award-winning pop band and singer will perform during the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 7, concert officials announced Thursday.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
- Ticket holders still missing refunds from canceled XPR concerts
- Immersive shows like ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ are future of art, expert says
The event was rescheduled from its initial date in February due to COVID-19 concerns.
NBC Sports host and correspondent Maria Taylor will serve as the event’s emcee.
Along with Usher and Maroon 5′s performances, the benefit concert will feature a program filled with inspiring community stories.
The funds raised from the benefit will be distributed to several nonprofit beneficiaries, which prioritizes economic and community development.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.