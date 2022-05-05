Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Maroon 5, Usher to headline Atlanta benefit honoring late Rep. John Lewis

Rep. John Lewis
Rep. John Lewis(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATNATA (AP) — Maroon 5 and Usher will headline a benefit concert in Atlanta to honor the legacy of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

The Grammy Award-winning pop band and singer will perform during the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 7, concert officials announced Thursday.

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

The event was rescheduled from its initial date in February due to COVID-19 concerns.

NBC Sports host and correspondent Maria Taylor will serve as the event’s emcee.

Along with Usher and Maroon 5′s performances, the benefit concert will feature a program filled with inspiring community stories.

The funds raised from the benefit will be distributed to several nonprofit beneficiaries, which prioritizes economic and community development.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Emory University
WATCH LIVE: Armed person reported at Emory University
Nathaniel Meade
Now jailed in Aiken County, shoot-out suspect hit with more charges
From left: Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams and David Perdue
Ga. governor’s race: How candidates’ campaigns stack up
Morning Mix
Morning Mix - Celebrating Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day gifts, and more!