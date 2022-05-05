Marion E. Barnes Career Center receives tool donation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Marion E. Barnes Career Center in T.W. Josey High School got a big help.

Northern Tool and Equipment donated tools for the trade program.

They say it’s about $5,000 worth of tools. Trina Smith is the program administrator for the students. She says this is everything to help them succeed.

“It means everything. To be in a skilled trade, you have to have the tools to be able to do the skill. Having them provide the tools necessary to perform these projects is everything,” she said.

She said that she knows the students have passion for this program and that their lives are changed forever.

