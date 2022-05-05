Submit Photos/Videos
Kemp signs bills to support Ga. businesses

Kemp signed SB 331, HB 1058 and HB 1443 into law.
Kemp signed SB 331, HB 1058 and HB 1443 into law.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed three bills to support Georgia businesses during Georgia Small Business Week.

Kemp signed SB 331, HB 1058 and HB 1443 into law.

“SB 331 supports businesses in managing local regulations. HB 1058 makes it easier for Georgia-affiliated companies to file a consolidated income tax return. HB 1443 ensures mobile food service establishments, like food trucks, that have up-to-date permits can operate in multiple counties without having to acquire additional permitting for each one,” Kemp’s office said in a release.

Kemp said as a small business owner, he’s “always applied a pro-business approach to governing, helping to cut red tape and ensure we have an environment that allows good Georgia companies to thrive and serve their customers.”

“To boil it down, my approach is all about ensuring that hardworking Georgians in every corner of the state have opportunities to build great careers and raise their families — like Marty and I had. I think these commonsense measures further our ability to keep Georgia a top state for business and support those who call the Peach State home,” Kemp said.

