Josey’s Laura Jarrett signs with Converse University

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Josey senior Laura Jarrett signed her NLI Thursday to play basketball and run track at Converse University in Spartanburg.

Jarrett has built quite the resumé at Josey in the last four years. She won a state title in basketball, ran track, played volleyball, and was named salutatorian with a 3.9 GPA. All that hard work paid off as she committed to Converse.

Teachers, coaches, and family spoke at her signing Thursday, and everyone commended her for being the hardest worker in the building.

She didn’t play basketball her entire life, and started a step behind her peers. But she grinded, and became a key part of a state title in 2021. She hopes to be an example for the younger players.

“I want people behind me, especially freshmen and the underdogs, to know that just because you started late or you’re not as good as everybody else when you start off, you can get somewhere by hard work and dedication and focus,” Jarrett said. “Even though you’re on a team, you can get personal accolades by pushing yourself and being focused, no matter where you start.”

Jarrett became the third senior on Josey’s 2021-2022 team to sign to play college ball. She joined Ky’Shonna Brown (Jacksonville) and Aqoyas Cody (Virginia Union). Mercedes Dames will sign a scholarship in a few weeks, meaning all five seniors on this year’s team will be heading to college. Ameerah Evans will be heading to Coastal Carolina, but won’t continue her athletic career.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.