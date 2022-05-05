Intersection closed on Deans Bridge Road after accident knocks down power lines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Murphy Road is shut down after an accident knocked down power lines.

On Thursday at 4 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office learned that the driver of an 18-wheeler was making a turn onto private property, and struck some electrical wires which pulled down four large power poles.

There was one minor injury reported, according to officials.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route if possible.

