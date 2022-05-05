Submit Photos/Videos
How one local teacher builds healthy habits one lap at a time

By Will Volk
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ‘Dolphin Dash’ running club is getting kids up and active.

Jessica Cohen helps run the club at North Augusta Elementary.

“To give students an opportunity to exercise, have fun, and just build those healthy habits,” she said.

She loves supporting all the students who come to do this twice a week.

“I’m a runner, and I love to run races. It always means a lot to me when people are cheering. I love to cheer for them, and I’m so proud of them,” said Cohen.

Proud of the dedication these kids are showing. More than 100 of them come to school early to do this.

“They love it. I had some already asking me if will we be doing this next year? So, they just love having this chance to get out here and run and have fun,” she said.

Whether they’re walking or running, Cohen is happy to see so many kids coming to school early to enjoy exercise.

“No matter what pace they’re doing, they’re being active and having fun,” she said.

For these kids, it’s exciting. They’re all leaving with something to recognize what they’ve done as Dolphin Dash season wraps up.

Cohen hopes this club encourages students to become lifelong runners and maybe even join local races. She says it will definitely be back next year.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

