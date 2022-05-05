Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia high school athletic group bans transgender athletes

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is shown at a signing ceremony for some new education bills on April...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is shown at a signing ceremony for some new education bills on April 28, 2022.(Contributed)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The main athletic association for Georgia high schools voted Wednesday to ban transgender boys and girls from playing on the school sports teams matching their gender identity.

The Georgia High School Association now says that students must play on teams that match the sex listed on their birth certificates at birth. The change was approved unanimously by the association’s executive committee on Wednesday and takes effect for the next school year.

