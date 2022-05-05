Ga. governor’s race: How candidates’ campaigns stack up

ATLANTA - Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says donors gave $11.7 million to her campaign for governor in the three months ended April 30.

Abrams said Wednesday that she has more than $8 million in cash on hand. Abrams had $7.2 million in cash at the end of January.

That means she spent almost all she raised during the period.

Abrams is unopposed in the May 24 Democratic primary.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp had $10.7 million in cash on April 30.

His cash lead over Abrams shrank as Kemp spent more than the $2.7 million he raised in the period.

The $10.7 million in cash on hand is down from $12.7 million as of Jan. 31.

The decrease reflects Kemp’s heavy spending as he tries to fend off a Republican primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. Perdue and others.

The totals don’t include Kemp’s leadership committee. A federal judge halted fundraising for that committee, which was allowed to accept unlimited donations.

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, Kemp’s top Republican primary rival, has yet to announce totals.

Polls show Perdue significantly behind Kemp, raising the chance the incumbent could clear 50% in May and avoid a possible June 21 runoff.

Perdue paid a visit to Augusta on Wednesday, making a campaign stop at Daniel Field.

Besides Kemp and Perdue, the primary includes Republicans Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.