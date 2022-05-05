Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. elections chief vows to make sure voters are citizens

Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s elections chief says his office will take extra steps to make sure noncitizens don’t register to vote.

Voter registration applicants whose information from the Department of Driver Services shows they may be a noncitizen will be put through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s SAVE database.

“This is a win for election security and integrity in Georgia,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Thursday. “We are making it clear that if noncitizens attempt to register to vote, we will stop them before they get on the voter rolls, we will investigate, and we will prosecute.”

He said he’s committed to ensuring Georgia’s voting lists remain accurate, “and this new step will be an important piece of that effort.”

Attempted registration by noncitizens is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $100,000.

The new procedure follows an audit last month of Georgia’s entire voter roll ordered by Raffensperger. It found more than 1,600 noncitizen applicants, but none had succeeded in registering. They instead were put in pending status by county elections officials.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

