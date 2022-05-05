Deputies looking for missing runaway teen in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find 13-year-old Tameia Houston.

Houston was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen leaving 1115 Fox Den Rd at around 7 p.m.

Deputies say she is 5′3, weighs about 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink Old Navy Hoodie, blue jeans and pink Jordan shoes.

If you have any information or have seen Houston, please call the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

