Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying mostly dry this evening into tonight with clouds increasing overnight. Temperatures will be staying warm and only drop to the upper 60s into early Friday. Winds will be light out of the south overnight.

Severe storms are possible Friday afternoon into the evening. Damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible. (WRDW)

Another front will approach the region late Friday into Saturday and bring a chance for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire CSRA in a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for potential severe storms Friday afternoon. Main threats include strong damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. A First Alert has been issued for the threat of severe storms for Friday afternoon/evening. Highs Friday will stay in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be getting breezy between 10-15 mph sustained out of the southwest.

Slight risk for severe storms across the CSRA. Stay weather aware Friday afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

Rain will clear out early Saturday and most of Mother’s Day weekend looks beautiful! Mostly sunny skies Saturday with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

We will get back to lower humidity and cooler temperatures Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-50s and afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low 80s.

Sunshine and seasonal weather are expected early next week. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s early Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

