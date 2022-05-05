Cyber experts discuss security importance for small businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday, a cabinet member with the Biden Administration was in Augusta to discuss the importance of cyber security as businesses return to normal.

IntelliSystems is in the business of protecting your business.

Chris Hurley, vice president IntelliSystems said: “I think it’s crucial small businesses take it seriously and do their due diligence to find out ‘how are we exposed? What would an attacker look at?”

Ones and zeros can look like dollar signs to hackers, and the experts say it doesn’t make a difference what sort of business you run.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘we don’t have state secrets,’ but the reality is any organization has something very important for them to be in business. And that’s what the criminals target,” he said.

The Small Business Administration came from Washington DC to discuss the impact cyber security... or lack thereof... can have on small businesses.

Administrator Isabella Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration said: “Small businesses are targeted by cyber sleuths. We wanted to make sure that we can protect them and get their cyber health levels up.”

They were briefed by the Georgia Cyber Center to get the latest on what threats could put companies in danger.

“We want to strengthen our knowledge around cyber and cyber training for our small businesses,” she said.

They say 88 percent of small businesses surveyed felt their business was vulnerable to a cyber-attack.

Meanwhile, the experts at IntelliSystems say the pandemic exposed even more vulnerabilities, as many companies moved to remote work.

Hurley said: “That was a piece people kind of put together haphazardly so they could work really without any regard to the security implications of that.”

One wrong click or one unsecured server could put your businesses in major jeopardy.

Thankfully there are experts who can make sure you’re not exposed to an attack.

The Small Business Administration hosts free cybersecurity seminars online.

If you’re looking for a more individualized approach, you can meet with IntelliSystems at their new location off Wheeler Road.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.