City hall scuffle suspect surrenders for arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a scuffle at city hall with an Augusta Commission member, a local businessman showed up to turn himself in at Richmond County jail after an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Dayon Walker faces a misdemeanor charge of simple battery over a confrontation with Augusta Commission member Bobby Williams after Tuesday’s commission meeting.

After showing up dressed in an orange shirt, sweatpants and rubber sandals similar to what many jail inmates wear, the businessman could be seen outside the detention center being handcuffed.

He wasn’t expected to be there for long. Deputies told him bond should be ready shortly.

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office on Wednesday released a detailed report of the confrontation that also secondarily involved Mayor Hardie Davis.

The investigation found there was probable cause to charge the businessman after video made it appear that he punched Williams in the face.

Video reportedly also showed Williams pushing the businessman, who has said he wants to pursue charges against the commission member.

Witnesses said the business owner came to the meeting to support the Augusta Port Authority. The authority was on the agenda because it wanted clarification about the power it has over its budget.

During the meeting, Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight wanted to allow authority supporters to speak at the podium, but the mayor would not allow it.

The supporters left the meeting angry and waited in the hallway to speak to Davis.

At some point in that conversation, Davis was pulled away by Williams to walk down the hall. A video released by authorities shows the two walking backward through the hallway with their arms locked.

The confrontation occurred after that.

