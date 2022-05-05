Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

City hall scuffle suspect surrenders for arrest

By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a scuffle at city hall with an Augusta Commission member, a local businessman showed up to turn himself in at Richmond County jail after an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Dayon Walker faces a misdemeanor charge of simple battery over a confrontation with Augusta Commission member Bobby Williams after Tuesday’s commission meeting.

EARLIER | New details, video released on scuffle at Augusta’s city hall

After showing up dressed in an orange shirt, sweatpants and rubber sandals similar to what many jail inmates wear, the businessman could be seen outside the detention center being handcuffed.

He wasn’t expected to be there for long. Deputies told him bond should be ready shortly.

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office on Wednesday released a detailed report of the confrontation that also secondarily involved Mayor Hardie Davis.

Dayon Walker is handcuffed after turning himself in on May 5, 2022.
Dayon Walker is handcuffed after turning himself in on May 5, 2022.(WRDW)

The investigation found there was probable cause to charge the businessman after video made it appear that he punched Williams in the face.

Video reportedly also showed Williams pushing the businessman, who has said he wants to pursue charges against the commission member.

Witnesses said the business owner came to the meeting to support the Augusta Port Authority. The authority was on the agenda because it wanted clarification about the power it has over its budget.

During the meeting, Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight wanted to allow authority supporters to speak at the podium, but the mayor would not allow it.

See the city’s video:

The supporters left the meeting angry and waited in the hallway to speak to Davis.

At some point in that conversation, Davis was pulled away by Williams to walk down the hall. A video released by authorities shows the two walking backward through the hallway with their arms locked.

The confrontation occurred after that.

Read the incident report:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.
Ga. elections chief vows to make sure voters are citizens
Attorney Justin Bamberg, who represents the mother of Hakeem L. Pinckney, spoke to reporters at...
Attorney on latest Murdaugh indictments: ‘The system failed’
South Carolina State House
South Carolina nears transgender sports ban after Senate vote
Kemp signed SB 331, HB 1058 and HB 1443 into law.
Kemp signs bills to support Ga. businesses