Augusta University holds free clinic for people in need of care

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A team at Augusta University is working to make sure people who may not be able to afford an appointment are taken care of.

It’s not just physical health; they’re highlighting mental health, as well.

Students at AU will hold a free health fair on Saturday dedicated to serving underinsured and uninsured patients in the Augusta area.

The event will be held at the Family Medine Clinic on Harper Street.

“We really decided that this will be a great way to have someone come in and not just get their general clinic visit but also a whole variety of services they will benefit from,” said Sneha Chauhan head student coordinator.

This will be the first health fair clinic in three years and will provide well-rounded care and promise holistic care for people who don’t typically get these services.

“The goal is to not only provide services, general services for the underserved. We want to make sure we included services such as dental, dental care, dental hygiene, and dermatology,” said Chauhan.

William Salazar, director of free clinics at AU said: “It’s an opportunity for people who do not have health care access to reach health, establish services, screenings to improve their health. And to be able to link patients to our free clinics to have continued health care.”

The fair will feature booths for domestic violence victims, mental health, women’s health, and more.

“These are going to be the doctors of the future we need leaders in this community,” he said.

Students say this fair will be a safe space for anyone who walks in.

Chauhan said: “We really want to make sure patients know we promise to have a safe environment and everlasting care.”

