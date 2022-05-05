Augusta Prep looks for girls soccer title in coach’s final season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Prep girls soccer team has become a powerhouse over the last decade, winning state titles in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

If you ask them, they probably would’ve won in 2020 had covid not canceled their season. This weekend, as they go for another title, they say this one has a little more meaning.

Tom Norton has been the Augusta Prep girls soccer head coach since 2010. In 2014, his team came out hungry to burst on the state scene and win a title.

“They knew they had an opportunity to do something pretty special, and they came through,” Norton said.

Not only did they win a state championship, they set a standard of winning, and sparked a run of success never seen before in the program. This year’s seniors have won a pair of titles of their own, and could have been on their way to a third before covid. They come into this one a little bit hungrier. Not just because this is their last year, but this is also Norton’s last year at Augusta Prep.

“My wife took a job out of town, so we’re moving,” he said. “I haven’t really thought that much about this being the last season or anything like that.”

But his players have, and they’re embracing the pressure to win as they finish up this chapter together.

“We’re trying to keep that family alive and keeping everyone working together and hopefully that state championship,” said senior Beatty Joseph.

“Getting this state championship for him and for us and leaving it here--as we go off--for the younger players definitely means a lot,” said senior Mae Wallace Baker.

“This week is pretty much just solidifying what we’ve already been working on all year and just going into it with a positive mindset,” added senior Sage Connelly.

The Cavaliers head to Macon Friday to play Frederica Academy in the state semi-final. If they win, they’ll play either Trinity Christian or Holy Spirit Prep in the state championship.

