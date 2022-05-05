Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Exchange Club honors ‘Youth of the Year’

By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A celebration honoring outstanding high school seniors from Richmond and Columbia counties was held on Thursday.

The 2022 Youth of the Year Awards happened at the Exchange Club of Augusta.

It’s all about recognizing the hard work and dedication of all of these students, and one winner is recognized as the ‘Youth of the Year.’ That student goes on to compete at the district level.

