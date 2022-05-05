Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Adam Duvall gets key hit as Braves beat Mets 9-2

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates his solo home run in the second inning against the Los...
Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates his solo home run in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2.

Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta’s biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout. The Braves scored seven or more runs just three times in their first 26 games. Luis Guillorme homered in the ninth for New York, which had won three of four.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Augusta Prep looks for girls soccer title in coach’s final season
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters on State House grounds in Columbia on May 3, 2022.
S. Carolina nears transgender sports ban after Senate vote
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is shown at a signing ceremony for some new education bills on April...
Georgia high school athletic group bans transgender athletes
iFLYTEK translation products in use at the 2022 Beijing Olympics
Biden says Olympians brought a bit of unity to weary nation