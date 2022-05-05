13 Panthers sign to compete at the next level
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 13 student athletes from over 5 different programs signed letters of intent at Lakeside High School Wednesday.
The signing marks the school’s largest to date since 1988.
“Everyone had their own issues that they had to fight through, through injuries, through family problems, and I think that just made them stronger and gave them more fight. So they really wanted this season to go well, and they did the work to make it happen,” said Derrick Myers, athletic director.
- Hunter Hoane (Chowan University) Lacrosse
- Natalie Barsh (College of Coastal Georgia) Softball
- Trinyty Gregory (Columbia International University) Track & Field
- Cameron Johnson (Contra Costa College) Football
- LJ Rockymore (Contra Costa College) Football
- Dennious Jackson (Contra Costa College) Football
- Lauren Ellis (Emmanuel College) Wrestling
- Elysia Teske (Emmanuel College) Soccer
- Caleb Carter (Georgia College and State) Cross Country
- Gonzalo Pacheco (Missouri Baptist University) Golf
- Sahim Kashif (Steven Gerrard Academy) Soccer
- Nasir Cotton (Warren Wilson College) Basketball
- Kiren Styles (Point University) Football
