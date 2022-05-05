13 Panthers sign to compete at the next level

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 13 student athletes from over 5 different programs signed letters of intent at Lakeside High School Wednesday.

The signing marks the school’s largest to date since 1988.

“Everyone had their own issues that they had to fight through, through injuries, through family problems, and I think that just made them stronger and gave them more fight. So they really wanted this season to go well, and they did the work to make it happen,” said Derrick Myers, athletic director.

Hunter Hoane (Chowan University) Lacrosse

Natalie Barsh (College of Coastal Georgia) Softball

Trinyty Gregory (Columbia International University) Track & Field

Cameron Johnson (Contra Costa College) Football

LJ Rockymore (Contra Costa College) Football

Dennious Jackson (Contra Costa College) Football

Lauren Ellis (Emmanuel College) Wrestling

Elysia Teske (Emmanuel College) Soccer

Caleb Carter (Georgia College and State) Cross Country

Gonzalo Pacheco (Missouri Baptist University) Golf

Sahim Kashif (Steven Gerrard Academy) Soccer

Nasir Cotton (Warren Wilson College) Basketball

Kiren Styles (Point University) Football

