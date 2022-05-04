On Your Side: Local child care options for summer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Don’t fear; summer is here!

If you are wondering what to do with the kids this summer, local organizations are here to help.

“I’m excited to say that our camps look a lot more normal this summer,” said Catie McCauley, Family Y of Greater Augusta.

The YMCA says they will introduce some of their new enrichment programs.

“They’re going to be offering things like coding and gaming. We have yoga instructors, Zumba instructors,” she said. “We feel like this is a great opportunity to expose kids to things that they may not have the opportunity to dance, art, and drama.”

The Boys and Girls Club also has summer offerings through Camp Extreme.

Carlos Daniels, chief operations officer said: “We do everything a bit extra. We will have some STEM programs, and extreme sports. “We’re making sure that young people are making right and good decisions through some of the preventative programs. We have ‘Smart Girls’ and ‘Passport to Manhood’.”

Both camps will be at full capacity.

While most of the Boys and Girls Club programs are funded through grants with no cost to parents, the YMCA says it had to increase prices by $5-10 dollars, but it does offer financial assistance.

McCauley: “We don’t ever turn anybody away for the inability to pay.”

Both local nonprofits are safe havens for youth during the summer, giving them an outlet to not get into trouble.

“We’re one of the places kids can go to be safe during out-of-school times,” she said

Daniels said: “We’re just trying to help build great futures. That’s whats we’re all about.”

