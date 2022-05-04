Ticket holders still missing refunds after canceled XPR concerts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been more than a month since the Lake Olmstead concerts were canceled.

Still, many of you are reaching out to us about your missing refunds.

We spent the day contacting the company in charge and talked to some ticket holders waiting on their money.

“I’m getting nowhere with this,” said Krystal Carland.

It’s been 35 days since XPR Augusta was canceled by C4 Live.

This is the current view on their website.

Carland bought tickets for Blake Shelton and Jimmy Buffet and is still missing over $1300.

“I just want my money back. I just want them to go back on their word and give everyone their money back,” she said. “I’m just very aggravated and very upset.”

Lisa Cheeks also tried taking matters into her own hands, reaching out to both XPR Augusta and Etix through several different methods.

“You go to their Facebook page, and it’s pretty much nothing since April 20. You go to their email and try to email them, and it bounces back and says that the account is no longer good. And when you go to their website, it says that same generic,” she said.

When we reached out to their spokesperson on Wednesday, they said C4 is unavailable to talk, but more information and an update for ticket holders are coming out as soon as possible.

Debra Poland says she’s tired of waiting, with almost $900 of what she bought as last-minute Christmas presents never seen to even be wrapped.

“No one is answering our pleas of contacting us,” she said.

As for when the company says they’ll get that update out to ticket holders, we don’t know. They’re still telling customers they’re working on the issue.

The spokesperson for C4 says their prior experience includes events like the Super Bowl Saturday Nights for 2015, 2019, and 2020.

