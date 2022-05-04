Thomas Jefferson Academy senior class is winningest in school history

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the Thomas Jefferson Academy senior class finishes up their high school careers, they’ll do so as the winningest class in Jaguar history.

These 2022 seniors have won nine state championships: 3 in football, 2 in baseball, 2 in softball, 1 in girls basketball, and 1 in boys basketball. That number could’ve been even bigger. They have four runners up and had lost the 2020 spring season because of the pandemic.

The seniors say it’s changed the culture around TJA athletics, and there’s a buzz around the school.

“Everybody is really excited all the time,” said Kat Hennessy, who’s won three state titles. “We have a lot of spirit days. We have a lot of days around the school where we get to check out early because we want to go watch the state championship for another team and everybody is really supportive of everybody else.”

“This group of seniors is special,” said athletic director and head football coach Terence Hennessy. “If you could’ve seen them as freshmen you would’ve never thought that they would be able to accomplish everything that they have. They’ve worked extremely hard on the field, in the weight room, and in the classroom to become the great young men and women that they are.”

Next year’s senior class has a chance to surpass the 2022 class. They’ll need to win state titles in three sports to break the record. This year’s seniors said they wouldn’t mind seeing the class of ‘23 get more state titles than they did because it’s great for the program.

But they want to make it clear that they were the ones who set the foundation and the standard of success at TJA.

