From stadium to sea, LA Dodgers unveil All-Star Game plans

The grounds crews prepares the field prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have unveiled plans for this summer’s MLB All-Star Game.

The franchise will be hosting for the first time since 1980. Dodger Stadium, LA Live in downtown Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Pier will be backdrops for events running from July 15 to July 19. The Dodgers plan to honor Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier with the franchise 75 years ago. His widow, Rachel, turns 100 on July 19, the same day as the All-Star Game.

The Home Run Derby is July 18.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

