S.C. residents getting more than $2M from TurboTax settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina residents are due more than $2 million from the owner of TurboTax for deceiving consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free, according to the state’s attorney general.

As a result of a multistate agreement, Intuit will pay $141 million in restitution to millions of consumers across the nation who were unfairly charged.

Intuit also must suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign that lured customers with promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive them into paying for services, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the agreement. South Carolina will receive over $2 million for consumers who were deceived into paying to file their federal tax returns.

An investigation into Intuit began after ProPublica reported that the company was using deceptive digital tactics to steer low-income consumers toward its commercial products and away from federally supported free tax services.

The multistate investigation found Intuit engaged in several deceptive and unfair trade practices that limited consumers’ participation in the IRS Free File Program. The company used confusingly similar names for both its IRS Free File product and its commercial “freemium” product.

Intuit bid on paid search advertisements to direct consumers who were looking for the IRS Free File product to the TurboTax “freemium” product instead.

Intuit also purposefully blocked its IRS Free File landing page from search engine results during the 2019 tax filing season, effectively shutting out eligible taxpayers from filing their taxes for free.

Moreover, TurboTax’s website included a “Products and Pricing” page that stated it would “recommend the right tax solution,” but never displayed or recommended the IRS Free File program, even when consumers were ineligible for the “freemium” product.

Intuit has also agreed to reform its business practices, including:

Refraining from making misrepresentations in connection with promoting or offering any online tax preparation products.

Enhancing disclosures in its advertising and marketing of free products.

Designing its products to better inform users whether they will be eligible to file their taxes for free/

Refraining from requiring consumers to start their tax filing over if they exit one of Intuit’s paid products to use a free product instead.

Intuit withdrew from the IRS Free File program in July 2021.

