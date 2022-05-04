Submit Photos/Videos
Residents are hopeful for Furys Ferry traffic improvements

By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - Every day, people traveling in Columbia County have to navigate one tough spot for traffic, Furys Ferry Road and Blackstone Camp Road.

The population is growing, and so is the road.

There’s a construction project to take Furys Ferry from two lanes to four.

“Some days it’s backed up past that new nursing home that’s down there. It stops and goes constantly,” said Ashlyn Reese, resident.

Tuesday, the Columbia County commission voted to add a stoplight to the project.

We spoke to neighbors to find out what they have to say about the idea and what it’s like driving there.

MORE | 4-year project to widen Furys Ferry Road in Columbia County

Sanjay Suhag said: “It’s a long line. It’s not easy to make a left. I’m glad they are widening that road because the traffic is bumper to bumper; in the morning, afternoon, and night. I was rear-ended a few years ago, so it will be good to have a light over there.”

Kevin Harrison said: “It gets very congested at certain times of the day. It would allow fewer accidents. Not saying there’s a lot of accidents here, but it’ll make people feel more comfortable traveling this road.”

Not only is it congested, but it’s also dangerous.

MORE | Roadway roundup: Work on bridge to affect local drivers

Reese said: “We’ve seen multiple accidents there, and it does get backed up there. I’m thinking and hoping and praying once we do get a light there, it will relieve some of this congestion.”

While people are excited about the possibility of a new light at the intersection of Blackstone camp and Furys Ferry Road, they’ll have to wait a little longer.

City leaders don’t have a timeline for when you might see a new light, but it will be part of a three-year road widening project. The next step is for the contractor to get the go-ahead. The contractor will then decide when to start work.

