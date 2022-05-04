Submit Photos/Videos
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks traffic on southbound Windsor Spring

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overturned big-rig blocked some traffic Wednesday morning on Windsor Spring Road but caused only minor injuries, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened just before 9:55 a.m. on Windsor Spring near the off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 520.

An 18-wheeler that overturned, causing minor injuries to the driver. 

Both lanes on southbound Windsor Spring Road will be closed for the time being, along with the right turn lane from the I-520 eastbound off-ramp to Windsor Spring Road.

Deputies ask that drivers seek alternate routes. 

