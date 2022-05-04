Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing her children to death, police say

Police say when officers arrived, they found three injured people. All three were taken to the hospital.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A mother in Kentucky accused of stabbing her two children to death is facing murder charges, according to police.

WKYT reported authorities were called to respond to a report of a “cutting/stabbing” at a home around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say they found three people injured when officers arrived at the scene. They were all taken to the hospital, where two children died.

According to the coroner, the siblings, 5 and 13 years old, died from multiple stab wounds.

The coroner said the children’s mother, 43-year-old Nikki James, was the third person involved. She was charged with two counts of murder, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby
Hot air balloon
Hot air balloon company responds to festival frustrations

Latest News

Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the...
LIVE: With deficit falling, Biden highlights fiscal responsibility
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, authorities said.
Alabama corrections officer and inmate considered ‘dangerous,’ US Marshal Service says
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
S.C. residents getting more than $2M from TurboTax settlement