Marshal issues statement on scuffle at Augusta’s city hall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Marshal’s Office said Wednesday morning it expects to release more information in the afternoon about a scuffle that broke out after an Augusta Commission meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s a statement from the Richmond County Marshal’s Office:

Earlier

A physical dispute involving city officials and members of the public broke out Tuesday afternoon right after an Augusta Commission meeting.

The physical altercation involved Commissioner Bobby Williams, Mayor Hardie Davis and a business owner in a yellow shirt.

News 12 caught the aftermath on video.

Witnesses said the business owner came to the meeting to support the Augusta Port Authority. The authority was on the agenda because it wanted clarification about the power it has over its own budget.

During the meeting, Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight wanted to allow authority supporters to speak at the podium, but the mayor would not allow it.

They left the meeting angry and waited in the hallway to speak to Davis.

At some point in that conversation, Davis was pulled away to walk down the hall by Williams, and that’s when things got messy.

In the confrontation, the man in the yellow shirt and Williams argued back and forth.

Williams then told the business owner to back up.

Commissioner Brandon Garrett and Davis are seen trying to break up the fight.

Witnesses said Williams pushed the man in the yellow shirt, then it got more heated.

The two were broken up by marshals and others twice before News 12 recorded video of the aftermath.

We have no word yet on whether charges will be filed, but as far as we know, there was no arrest.

There was very little resolution on what the authority came to the meeting for.

AMBULANCE SERVICE: At the meeting, Augusta Commission members voted Tuesday to move forward on plans for a new ambulance contract. The commission asked the city administrator to formalize a new contract with Gold Cross Emergency Medical Services and come back at the next committee meeting in a week with the contract for approval.

HOUSING: The Augusta Commission plans to have some sort of resolution/amendment to the zoning laws to allow for tiny home construction by the end of this year.

