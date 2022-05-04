Submit Photos/Videos
‘Momentum’ for dumping yearly scholarship limits in football

FILE - Alabama coach Nick Saban watches players warm up for the College Football Playoff championship NCAA football game against Georgia on Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. Saban is concerned about the current state of college football. He recently told The Associated Press "I don't think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model.” (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — College football coaches are pushing for changes to NCAA rules to help stabilize rosters depleted by transfers.

The proposals would lift the yearly cap on how many players a school can sign and create designated windows in which a player must enter the transfer portal to retain immediate eligibility. Support for the changes is gaining ‘momentum.’ Todd Berry, the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, says the changes would help bring some order to what has become a chaotic time in college football. Berry says the coaches’ proposal would scrap the current cap that limits schools to signing 25 players per year. Those players can be either high school recruits or transfers.

The overall scholarship cap of 85 would remain in place.

