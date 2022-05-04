Falcons decline 5th-year option on right tackle Kaleb McGary

Submit Photos/Videos
FILE - Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom (63) moves in to block New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) while Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) looks for someone to block during an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Oct. 10, 2021. The Falcons have picked up right guard Chris Lindstrom's $13.2 million fifth-year option while declining the option on right tackle Kaleb McGary.(AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have picked up right guard Chris Lindstrom’s $13.2 million fifth-year option while declining the option on right tackle Kaleb McGary.

The Falcons also announced a $51 million, three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection. The decision on the Falcons’ two 2019 first-round draft picks were no surprise. Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall pick from Boston College, has developed into a strength of the Falcons’ offensive line. He did not allow a sack while starting all 17 games last season.

McGary, the No. 31 pick from Washington, gave up nine sacks. He will be a free agent after the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

