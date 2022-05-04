Submit Photos/Videos
Empty the Shelter: ‘We desperately need people to come in’

Aiken County Animal Shelter
By Will Volk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re wanting a new furry friend, now could be the perfect time to adopt a pet.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter and SPCA Albrecht Center are both offering reduced adoption fees. It’s part of a nationwide ‘Empty the Shelter’ effort. The event runs until May 14.

Here’s how it’s possible and why the opportunity is so important for shelters.

“The shelter’s full. We’re packed in here,” said Bobby Arthurs, shelter manager.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is loaded. Arthurs says in April, they took in about 100 more animals than normal.

“When you don’t have animals going out but more animals coming in, what can you do? We can only handle so many animals,” she said.

She’s happy the Bissell Foundation is partnering with the shelter for the second time.

“This event could not have come at a better time,” she said.

Almost 300 shelters across the country benefit from the foundation putting up money so shelters can lower adoption fees.

“Helps tremendously. It’s a win-win deal for us. What I look for is getting the animals adopted. Get them out, get them in a home,” he said. “We have too many homeless dogs out there. Far too many.”

A few miles away, The SPCA Albrecht Center says it’s full too. That’s why they’re so happy this is happening again.

“It does make a difference in the adoptions. It truly does. Last year we had double the amount of adoptions in a two-week period than we normally do,” said Arthurs.

Both shelters are offering adoptions for $25.

With the shelter packed, she hopes to see a similar impact this month.

“The shelters are just full, and we desperately need people to come in and adopt,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

