Deputies looking for teenage girl missing since September

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are still looking for a 17-year-old girl who’s been missing since September, and they’ve provided a more up-to-date photo than they’d released earlier.

Nottia Rosa Lee Gonder was reported missing Sept. 13 and was last seen leaving 3310 Old Louisville Road.

She is known to frequent local hotels, the Harrisburg neighborhood, apartment complexes in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, clubs in the 1800 block of Gordon Highway and the 1000 block of Ellis Street, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Ofice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

