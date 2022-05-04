Submit Photos/Videos
Delta Air Lines employees compete in jet-pulling contest for charity

By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Delta Air Lines Jet Drag and Corporate Relay For Life returned to its Atlanta-based headquarters Wednesday.

One hundred fifty teams of 20 people each competed to see who could drag a Delta Air Lines Boing 757 twenty feet in the shortest amount of time.

The teams are based on the jobs they do – everything from the folks who manage the runways to the folks in accounting. The event raised money for the American Cancer Society.

“We are so thrilled to be back in business,” said Celeste Pendarvis, an American Cancer Society executive.

Pendarvis said Delta employees have helped raise more than $16 million dollars for the charity over the years.

“We love Delta,” she said. “We’re actually celebrating our 20th year of partnership this year, so this is such a special day for us.”

Eric Phillips, Senior V.P. of Airport Customer Service for Delta Air Lines, said it wasn’t just Atlanta-based employees taking part in the event.

“The teams are competitive,” he said, “especially some of our teams from Salt Lake City, LA, and Detroit.”

Phillips said even some elite customers joined teams.

“I think what you see today is just the spirit of Delta, the spirit of Delta people, the heart of Delta people in the community as well as on the job,” he said, “so that’s what the last two years have certainly been about for us, and today’s a great day to celebrate.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

