Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will settle into a summer-like pattern for the upcoming work week with above average temperatures and a slight chance for an isolated late afternoon/early evening thunderstorm each day. Today and Friday are currently the days we are monitoring for a low severe weather threat.

Passing clouds are expected and lows will stay mild in the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 3-5 mph.

A weak front will approach the region today and bring scattered storms to the region in the afternoon. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out for strong winds and hail. Highs this afternoon will be hot and reach the low 90s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

The front will stall and then lift north of the region Thursday. This will keep hot conditions in place with highs back in the low 90s. Isolated storms are possible Thursday afternoon, but most of the area looks to remain dry. Winds will be variable between 5-10 mph.

Another front will approach the region late Friday into Saturday and bring the low chance for severe weather. Rain will linger into Saturday, but our long range models don’t agree on how soon the rain clears. We will get back to dry weather and cooler temperatures by Sunday. Temperatures will turn more seasonal this weekend with highs in the mid to low 80s and mostly dry conditions. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.