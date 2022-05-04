Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A weak front will approach the region today and bring scattered storms to the region in the afternoon. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out for strong winds and hail. Storms will taper off across the area as we head past sunset. Temperatures will stay mild again tonight and only drop to the low 60s by early Thursday. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

The front will stall and then lift north of the region Thursday. This will keep hot conditions in place with highs back in the low 90s. Isolated storms are possible Thursday afternoon, but most of the area looks to remain dry. Winds will be variable between 5-10 mph.

Another front will approach the region late Friday into Saturday and bring a low chance for severe weather. Friday afternoon and evening would be the most likely timing of storms. Highs Friday will stay in the upper 80s. Winds will be getting breezy between 10-15 mph sustained out of the southwest.

Rain will clear out early Saturday and most of Mother’s Day weekend looks beautiful! Mostly sunny skies Saturday with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

We will get back to lower humidity and cooler temperatures Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-50s and afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low 80s.

Sunshine and seasonal weather are expected early next week. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s early Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

