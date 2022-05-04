3-day trial ends with conviction in sexual molestation case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District Attorney Jared Williams on Wednesday announced the conviction of a local sex offender.

Donald Smith Jr., was charged with aggravated child molestation.

The 41-year-old was arrested on July 26, 2017, according to Richmond County jail records.

He now faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life, according to Williams.

“Assistant District Attorney Justin Mullis of the Special Victims Unit, along with his co-counsel ADA Gabriel Gonzalez-Acevedo, spent three days in trial fighting for a 9-year old survivor of this predator’s abuse,” Williams said.

“Our community’s children are safer tonight, and parents may rest more easily with the conviction of a sexual predator,” Williams said.

