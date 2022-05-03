What the Tech? The best way to charge your phone

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dead phone batteries are frustrating, and as your phone ages, the battery doesn’t last as long as it used to.

You can also damage the battery by doing something we all do every day. When is the best time to charge your phone?

Most of us put our phones on charge right when we go to bed. It’s convenient because your battery will be fully charged when you wake up. But it can damage the battery.

Here’s why.

Most batteries measure in charge cycles. Apple says its iPhone batteries have about 500 charging cycles before you notice a big difference. If you charge it when it hits 50%, that’s half a charge.

The next time will make a full charge. That’s true for other phones because they all use the same battery technology.

Overnight a phone stops charging when it hits 100%. At some point, it’ll drop to 99% and then charge again. This is called ‘battery trickle’.

Over time, theoretically, it’ll make up a few charge cycles. iPhones have a feature to prevent battery trickle by learning when you go to sleep and when you wake up.

Android phones do not have this feature, but you can turn on ‘battery optimization,’ which closes programs you’re not using. iPads don’t have the feature either.

So, best practice? Charge your phone to 100% before going to bed, and do not keep it on charge overnight.

If you’re upgrading your phone every two years, charge it however you like. You won’t notice much of a difference before you get a new phone.

Apple and Samsung said to make the battery last longer, put it on charge when it reaches about 35%, and you should never let the phone die completely before charging it.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.