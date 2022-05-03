Vigil held to honor local man killed in stun-gun incident

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - Eurie Martin would have turned 63 years old on Monday.

Instead, his family gathered to remember a man who died after being shocked by deputies and consider their next legal moves.

Family and community members gathered outside the Sandersville Courthouse for Martin’s birthday.

“He was quiet, he was a respectful person, anything you asked him to do, he would do for you if he could do it,” said Joseph Martin, Martin’s son. “I think he was a great man, a wonderful guy.”

Barbara Evans, Martin’s sister said: “He would’ve been 63 years old today if he hadn’t made that walk to Sandersville.”

It’s a walk that cost Martin his life. He was killed with a stun gun at the hands of Washington County deputies.

For the family, it’s been a difficult five years.

“It’s been long and agonizing. It’s been troubling,” she said.

Joseph said: “It’s been a long journey, and I think the world and everybody around the world should know who Eurie Martin is.”

This is not just about remembering him, it’s also about fighting for justice after a hung jury resulted in a mistrial in October of 2021.

Leonard Jordan, activist, New Order National Human Rights Organization said: “I feel like the system failed them and let them down. I’m going to stay active trying to get justice for this family.”

They’re trying to find a prosecutor to take on the case, but it’s a waiting game.

We reached out to the state attorney general for the next steps in this case. In November, the district attorney covering middle Georgia decided to ‘disqualify’ his office from the case.

Since then, the State Attorney General’s Office says they’ve reached out to at least ten local prosecutors to take the case, and all of them have declined. Jordan says he will not stop fighting for justice.

“I’m going to continue to fight until this family gets justice, so I started and I’m going to finish,” he said.

