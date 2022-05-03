Video released of pedal pub crash on Saturday in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who was driving the pedal pub that crashed in midtown Atlanta was identified on Monday morning as James Anthony Johnson. His mug shot was released by the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections.

Additionally, video was also released on Monday of the crash that injured 15 people. During the video, you can see the pedal pub as it goes over and then you can see passengers pushing it upright after the crash.

WARNING: The video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers

RAW: Pedal pub crashes in Midtown Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department informed the media on Sunday morning that the driver of the pedal pub that crashed on Saturday night has been arrested and charged with a DUI.

In addition, the driver was also charged with a business permit violation.

The pedal pub, which is a mobile bar, tipped over while making a turn at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street NE.

CBS46 legal analyst, Page Pate, says Georgia modifies its open container laws to allow these vehicles to operate - with some contingencies.

“The single most important requirement is that the driver does not have access to any alcohol,” said Pate.

Pate says because several people were hurt, this case isn’t closed yet.

“I’m almost certain there will be lawsuits or settlements,” Pate said.

CBS46 News went to the address registered to the business. A woman inside said they will be commenting in the upcoming days. But when CBS46 News asked for timeline specifics and attempted to pass along contact information, the woman closed down and locked the doors.

The franchisor of the independently owned and operated pedal pubs around the country sent the following statement:

“The safety of our customers is our top priority, so we were shocked and saddened to learn of the situation involving one of the independently owned and operated franchises in Atlanta. Pedal Pub Development is thankful to the bystanders and first responders who rushed into action. We will continue to follow the updates involving the Atlanta franchise, keeping all those who are impacted in our thoughts and prayers.”

- Todd Treml, President of Pedal Pub Development, LLC

ORIGINAL STORY

Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a pedal pub Saturday in midtown Atlanta.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. According to the Atlanta Police Department, a pedal pub was trying to make a turn but was apparently going too fast and turned over.

Atlanta Fire Rescue says a total of 15 people were injured and transported to area hospitals; 10 were minor, three were serious, and two were deemed critical.

“The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has a mobile ambulance we call it MAV-1..we utilized that to transport 10 and Grady facilitated the transportation of the other 5 patients,” said Jason McLain, Battalion Chief for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

No other vehicles were involved.

Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a Pedal Pub Saturday in downtown Atlanta. (CBS46)

Right now, police have West Peachtree Street closed at 12th Street, and are diverting traffic off of 12th Street onto Spring Street. They say the intersection will be shut down for a period of time as APD investigates. Heavy delays can be expected and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

