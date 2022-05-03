Suspicious item brings out bomb squad in Richmond County
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and other first responders investigated a suspicious item Tuesday afternoon, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
It happened around the middle of the day at Patterson Bridge Road off of Windsor Spring Road in the Hephzibah area.
It was a backpack attached to a pole.
Ultimately, no hazard was found.
