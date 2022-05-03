Submit Photos/Videos
Suspicious item brings out bomb squad in Richmond County

Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and other first responders investigated a suspicious item Tuesday afternoon, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

It happened around the middle of the day at Patterson Bridge Road off of Windsor Spring Road in the Hephzibah area.

It was a backpack attached to a pole.

Ultimately, no hazard was found.

