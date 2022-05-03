Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The body of a presumed suicide victim was pulled out of the Savannah River, according to authorities.

On Thursday just before 4 p.m., a man traveling west on Interstate 520 noticed his daughter’s car on the side of the road and still running near mile marker 16, according to deputies.

The man called his daughter, who said her fiancé was using the vehicle and had not been seen for hours.

After the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was notified, deputies and a dive team responded to the scene and found the 38-year-old fiancé unresponsive in the Savannah River.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the man’s death is being investigated as a suicide.

