Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River

Savannah River
Savannah River(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The body of a presumed suicide victim was pulled out of the Savannah River, according to authorities.

On Thursday just before 4 p.m., a man traveling west on Interstate 520 noticed his daughter’s car on the side of the road and still running near mile marker 16, according to deputies.

MORE | Small plane makes emergency landing in McCormick County

The man called his daughter, who said her fiancé was using the vehicle and had not been seen for hours.

After the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was notified, deputies and a dive team responded to the scene and found the 38-year-old fiancé unresponsive in the Savannah River.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the man’s death is being investigated as a suicide.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes
Hot air balloon
Hot air balloon company responds to festival frustrations
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
St. Mary Catholic 3rd Grade - Mrs. Barrett
St. Mary Catholic 3rd Grade - Mrs. Barrett
Georgia voting stickers
Candidate forums scheduled this week in Augusta
St. Mary Catholic 3rd Grade - Ms. Moss
St. Mary Catholic 3rd Grade - Ms. Moss
Gold Cross ambulance
Augusta leaders look to sign off on new ambulance contract