Small plane makes emergency landing in McCormick County

MGN
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small plane made an emergency landing after running out of fuel Tuesday afternoon in McCormick County.

The plane landed near Scotts Ferry Road and Clarks Hill Highway after the pilot was able to coast and land.

Only the pilot was in the plane, and no one was hurt in the incident that happened around noon.

Crews were directing traffic around 1 p.m. while they waited for a wrecker to get there and tow away the plan.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

