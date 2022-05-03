Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths

Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.(Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (Gray News) - Idaho prosecutors in the case against Lori Vallow Daybell are seeking the death penalty.

Prosecuting attorneys filed a motion that they’ll seek the death penalty against Lori Daybell as a sentencing option if she is convicted of any of the counts of first-degree murder and/or any of the counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder as charged in the indictment.

Lori Daybell is charged with conspiring to kill her children, her estranged husband and a lover’s wife, as reported by the Associated Press.

She refused to enter a plea to murder and other charges last month which prompted an Idaho judge to enter a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Lori Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell, face numerous charges in the bizarre case. Lori Daybell’s children were 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

The AP reports investigators said Chad and Lori Daybell began espousing an unusual, doomsday-focused system of religious belief involving “zombies,” teleportation and communication with other spiritual realms starting in 2018 when both were still married to other people. The Idaho prosecutors say they used their religious beliefs to justify or encourage the murders.

Larry Woodcock, “JJ” Vallow’s grandparent, said during a previous news conference that he was happy that the case is moving forward, saying Lori Daybell’s “day will come.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes
Hot air balloon
Hot air balloon company responds to festival frustrations
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
Washington County sheriff details indictment in Tina Prince case
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver...
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by car, driver flees

Latest News

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that...
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Altercation after Augusta commission meeting
Altercation after Augusta commission meeting
In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at...
What the Tech: The best way to charge your phone
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate vows vote on abortion, but not filibuster changes