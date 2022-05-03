Perdue runs on disputed election, while Kemp pushes record

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says his main campaign committee raised $2.7 million in the period that ended April 30.

That gives the incumbent $10.7 million in cash as the May 24 Republican primary approaches. Early voting has already begun.

The $10.7 million in cash on hand is down from $12.7 million as of Jan. 31.

The decrease reflects Kemp’s heavy spending as he tries to fend off a Republican primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and others.

None of Kemp’s Republican primary rivals have yet filed reports or announced totals.

The totals don’t include Kemp’s leadership committee.

A federal judge halted fundraising for that committee, which was allowed to accept unlimited donations.

The winner of the Republican primary will go on to vie against Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election for governor.

Polls show Perdue significantly behind Kemp, raising the chance the incumbent could clear 50% in May and avoid a possible June 21 runoff.

Besides Kemp and Perdue, the primary includes Republicans Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams.

